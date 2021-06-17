Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $23.04 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,921 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Ciena worth $23,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $112,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,468. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.