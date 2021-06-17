Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $23.25 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.28% of Arrow Electronics worth $23,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARW opened at $117.04 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

