Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $23.69 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,463 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $23,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $168.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,162. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

