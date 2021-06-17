Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $25.23 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of MongoDB worth $25,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

MongoDB stock opened at $358.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.30. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,427 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,086 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

