Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $26.21 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $26,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 196,092 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 297,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

