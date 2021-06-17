Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $27.98 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.22% of Textron worth $27,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

