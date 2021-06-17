Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $28.83 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,627 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

