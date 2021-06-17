Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 309,255 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 1,143.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.84% of ALX Oncology worth $24,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -10.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALXO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,570 in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

