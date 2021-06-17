Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Okta worth $26,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 159.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $155,056,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 760.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $223.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.10.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,670. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.