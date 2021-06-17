Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 155.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,326 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $20,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

PXD stock opened at $161.41 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

