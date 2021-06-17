Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,298.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,347.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

