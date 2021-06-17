Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.24% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $21,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $2,149,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

