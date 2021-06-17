Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,717 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Conagra Brands worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,918,513 shares of company stock valued at $109,728,646 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

