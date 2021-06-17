Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 60,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

ILMN stock opened at $445.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

