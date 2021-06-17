Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Lamb Weston worth $27,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.6% in the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 98,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 33,863 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 29,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

