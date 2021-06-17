Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,995 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Seagate Technology worth $27,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $138,077,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,162,000 after buying an additional 460,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 548.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.