Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,939 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Apollo Global Management worth $22,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $118,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 691,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $37,584,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

