Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 176,105 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,105 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.54% of Vontier worth $27,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNT. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE VNT opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

