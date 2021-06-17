Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 385 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $383.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

