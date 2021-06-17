Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 409,584 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 409,584 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.20% of Steel Dynamics worth $21,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.