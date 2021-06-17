Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 42,830 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,830 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of CDW worth $23,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CDW by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CDW by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 1,292.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,495 shares of company stock worth $2,462,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

