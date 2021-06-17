Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,572 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.24% of Five Below worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Five Below by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Five Below by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $184.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.07. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

