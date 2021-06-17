Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 69,126 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,728 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 69,126 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of F5 Networks worth $19,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV opened at $188.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,194. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.