Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.23% of Amedisys worth $19,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys stock opened at $242.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $177.88 and a one year high of $325.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.