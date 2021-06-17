Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423,829 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Lumen Technologies worth $25,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

