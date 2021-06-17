Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,975 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $27,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR stock opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.