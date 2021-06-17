Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

EPD opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

