EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $4.80 or 0.00012700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and $928.60 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,030,501,810 coins and its circulating supply is 954,334,732 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

