EOS Force 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $180,371.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, EOS Force has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. EOS Force has a total market cap of $30.67 million and $180,371.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

