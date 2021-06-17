Equal One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,660.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $972,315.25 and approximately $37,660.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.94 or 0.00763261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

