Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 121.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX opened at $230.90 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $242.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

