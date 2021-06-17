Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $24,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.37.

EQIX opened at $809.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $734.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

