Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 17th (BC, BFS, BPMC, BXP, CNC, CVNA, D, KRG, MBUU, QDEL)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 17th:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $120.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $136.00 to $130.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $109.00 to $130.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $335.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $88.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $296.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $7.50. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $305.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $160.00 to $176.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.