Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 17th (BC, BFS, BPMC, BXP, CNC, CVNA, D, KRG, MBUU, QDEL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 17th:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $120.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

had its price target cut by Wedbush from $136.00 to $130.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $109.00 to $130.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $335.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $88.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $296.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $7.50. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $305.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $160.00 to $176.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

