Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 17th (ACER, ADPT, ADT, AIN, DHER, ENB, HST, KEY, LANC, NLSN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 17th:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Acer Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADT (NYSE:ADT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CSFB currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$52.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an outperform rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $20.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.50.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a neutral rating.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$34.00.

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC). They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving the company’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. Moreover, strong organic revenue growth prospect for 2021 is encouraging. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns.”

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.