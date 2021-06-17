Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 17th (ASH, ASYS, AZN, BBVA, BNS, CRUS, DNNGY, FSK, GSV, HCXLF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 17th:

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

