Equity Residential Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

