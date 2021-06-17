Ergo (ERG) Hits One Day Volume of $903,717.00

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.72 or 0.00022882 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $279.15 million and approximately $903,717.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,109.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.15 or 0.06232483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $599.64 or 0.01573484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.13 or 0.00438546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00145687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.02 or 0.00726903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00428806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00372851 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

