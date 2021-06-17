Ergoteles LLC Acquires 114,936 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 2,016.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,936 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Navistar International worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Navistar International by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Navistar International in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Navistar International Co. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.