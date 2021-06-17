Ergoteles LLC Acquires 55,471 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 550.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,471 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.15% of Cantel Medical worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cantel Medical by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMD opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.07. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $89.76.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

