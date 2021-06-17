Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.05% of AutoNation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AutoNation by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 452.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

AutoNation stock opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

