Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.19% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1,080.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 44.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 6,578.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

