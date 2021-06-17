Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.08% of National Beverage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Beverage by 809.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $47.11 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

