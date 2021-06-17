Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 218.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.05% of PRA Health Sciences worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,716,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $166.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.79 and a 1 year high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

