Ergoteles LLC Buys 238,430 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 944.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,430 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.12% of HUYA worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HUYA by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903,378 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in HUYA by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,287,000 after purchasing an additional 719,825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 533,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NYSE HUYA opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

