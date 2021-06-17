Ergoteles LLC Buys 77,215 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 135.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $89,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after buying an additional 1,009,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after buying an additional 884,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after buying an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

