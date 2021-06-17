Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,495 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.13% of Gibraltar Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

