Ergoteles LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.16% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 896,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 154,184 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

NYSE TDS opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

