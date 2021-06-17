Ergoteles LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 421.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

NYSE:AAP opened at $196.92 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.