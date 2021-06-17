Ergoteles LLC Increases Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 685.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.10% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $879,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

