Ergoteles LLC Invests $3.66 Million in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $284,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,600. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.